Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell -14.53% so far this year. What now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] traded at a high on 05/22/23, posting a 0.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.59. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires.

Cenovus’s donation will assist the Canadian Red Cross in its ongoing relief efforts for people who have been evacuated from their homes, as well as recovery and resilience measures to respond to fires over the longer term. Cenovus is a significant operator of conventional oil and natural gas assets in the affected regions in north-central Alberta and the wildfires have forced many Cenovus staff from their homes, as well as other residents.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5338848 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $31.49 billion, with 1.91 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 5338848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $22.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, CVE shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.80, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 18.27 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.69 and a Gross Margin at +16.98. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.64.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now 26.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.22. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of $1,075,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc. go to -11.14%.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]