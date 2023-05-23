Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain 5.84% so far this year. What now?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] gained 13.28% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cano Health Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Shareholders.

Board and management remain laser focused on executing their action plan to drive long-term sustainable growth and value creation.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Former directors’ misleading and disruptive campaign serves only their short-term agenda and undermines long-term interests of all shareholders.

Cano Health Inc. represents 239.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $795.57 million with the latest information. CANO stock price has been found in the range of $1.27 to $1.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 7794070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for CANO stock

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.17. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2040, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0050 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cano Health Inc. [CANO]