Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is -23.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] traded at a high on 05/22/23, posting a 0.42 gain after which it closed the day' session at $23.80.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5375027 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Antero Resources Corporation stands at 5.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.34%.

The market cap for AR stock reached $7.15 billion, with 296.76 million shares outstanding and 263.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 5375027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $31.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.56 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 23.01 for the last single week of trading, and 30.63 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.86 and a Gross Margin at +51.84. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.69.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now 37.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.55. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of $3,240,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

