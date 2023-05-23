AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Revenue clocked in at $4.08 billion, up 14.89% YTD: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] price surged by 0.62 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Amcor announces intent to acquire Moda Systems.

Will provide Amcor with fully integrated, production-ready fresh protein packaging solution.

A sum of 6419362 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.97M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.64 and dropped to a low of $1.58 until finishing in the latest session at $1.62.

The one-year APE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.63.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64.

APE Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, APE shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5284, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for APE is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, APE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Insider Position Details