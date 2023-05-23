AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] moved down -0.43: Why It’s Important

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] closed the trading session at $9.17 on 05/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.12, while the highest price level was $9.255. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that AGNC Investment Corp. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of 15 Years as a Publicly Traded Company.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”), a leading Agency residential mortgage REIT, announced today that Peter Federico, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will preside over today’s Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in celebration of 15 years as a publicly traded company. Members of the Company’s Board of Directors, executive management team and colleagues will join Mr. Federico at the ceremony.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“Today marks the 15-year anniversary of AGNC’s initial public offering, and we are honored to celebrate the occasion with Nasdaq and commemorate the significant milestones AGNC has attained,” said Mr. Federico. “Since inception, our team has maintained our Agency MBS investment focus and has utilized an active management strategy that incorporates AGNC’s asset selection expertise, competitive funding advantages, and disciplined risk management. Through this dedicated approach, we have navigated a range of market cycles while producing exceptional long-term total returns for our stockholders. Since our May 2008 IPO through May 10, 2023, AGNC has delivered a total stock return of 286%,1 significantly exceeding the mortgage REIT index2 and other yield-oriented sector indices,3 and has paid over $12 billion of common stock dividends, which together illustrate the benefits of being a long-term investor in AGNC. We are extremely proud of our accomplishments and growth over the years and look forward to continuing to build on our track record of outperformance for our stockholders as we enter AGNC’s next chapter.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.40 percent and weekly performance of 0.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.19M shares, AGNC reached to a volume of 7962129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.86 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.10 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.02.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now -0.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 544.99. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of -$23,333,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions