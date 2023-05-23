agilon health inc. [AGL] gain 30.36% so far this year. What now?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] loss -3.71% on the last trading session, reaching $21.04 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 2:15 AM that agilon health Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

CD&R retains 26.6% ownership in agilon health and enters long-term lockup agreement.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL) (“agilon health”), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 86,884,353 shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $21.50 per share. Certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,726,955 shares of agilon health’s common stock. This reflects an upsizing of the previously announced offering of 70,000,000 shares and 10,500,000 option shares granted to the underwriters. agilon health will not receive any proceeds from the secondary offering. The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

agilon health inc. represents 413.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.02 billion with the latest information. AGL stock price has been found in the range of $20.69 to $22.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 5728269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $30.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.44, while it was recorded at 22.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.84 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]