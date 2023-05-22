XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Is Currently -1.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] loss -1.20% or -0.11 points to close at $9.02 with a heavy trading volume of 11745548 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM that XPENG to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

It opened the trading session at $9.05, the shares rose to $9.25 and dropped to $8.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPEV points out that the company has recorded 12.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.14M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 11745548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $13.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 11.25 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.47. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPeng Inc. [XPEV]