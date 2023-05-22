why WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] jumped around 1.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.45 at the close of the session, up 50.00%. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM that WISeKey Announces Final Distribution Ratios for Partial Spin-Off Distribution of SEALSQ.

WISeKey Announces Final Distribution Ratios for Partial Spin-Off Distribution of SEALSQ.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Zug, Switzerland – May 19, 2023– As previously announced, shareholders of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, approved a special dividend-in-kind in the form of 1,500,300 Ordinary Shares in SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”) distributed to holders of WISeKey’s Class A Shares, Class B Shares and American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”).

WISeKey International Holding AG stock is now 93.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WKEY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.17 and lowest of $2.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.18, which means current price is +96.02% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 567.62K shares, WKEY reached a trading volume of 26490326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKEY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61.

How has WKEY stock performed recently?

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.99. With this latest performance, WKEY shares gained by 47.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.73 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WISeKey International Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]