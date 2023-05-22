why RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.32

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.94%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, RLX stock rose by 19.07%. The one-year RLX Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.53. The average equity rating for RLX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.68 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 723.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.72M shares, RLX stock reached a trading volume of 13200296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $4.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, RLX shares dropped by -11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.73 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.14 and a Gross Margin at +43.66. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RLX is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.55. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

RLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 12.71%.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Insider Position Details