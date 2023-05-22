why Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.66

Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.08 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Riot Platforms Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Current Operational and Financial Highlights.

Riot Reports $73.2 Million in Total Revenue, and New All-Time Records in 2,115 Bitcoin Produced and Hash Rate Capacity of 10.5 EH/s.

Riot Platforms Inc. stock is now 226.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIOT Stock saw the intraday high of $11.53 and lowest of $10.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.43, which means current price is +235.76% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.52M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 14671666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $11.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has RIOT stock performed recently?

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]