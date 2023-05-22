why Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.68

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] gained 0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $36.77 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM that FDA Advisory Committee Votes in Support of Approval for Pfizer’s Vaccine Candidate to Help Prevent RSV in Infants Through Maternal Immunization.

The positive vote is based on compelling scientific evidence presented, including Phase 3 efficacy and safety data in pregnant individuals and their infants.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Pfizer Inc. represents 5.63 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $205.94 billion with the latest information. PFE stock price has been found in the range of $36.52 to $37.654.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.88M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 33068322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $47.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.85 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.64, while it was recorded at 36.83 for the last single week of trading, and 44.80 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]