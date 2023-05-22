why New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.89

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.23%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF THE SECONDARY OFFERING OF ITS COMMON STOCK BY THE FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that the previously announced underwritten public offering of 39,032,006 shares of the Company’s common stock by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as receiver for Signature Bridge Bank, National Association (the “FDIC Receiver”), as the selling shareholder, was priced. The Company is not selling any shares in, nor will it receive any proceeds from, the offering. The FDIC Receiver will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on May 19, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon the completion of the offering, it is expected that the FDIC Receiver will own no shares of the Company.

Prior to the offering, the FDIC Receiver owned 39,032,006 shares of common stock, which it acquired pursuant to an Equity Appreciation Instrument issued to the FDIC Receiver by the Company as part of the consideration for the purchase and assumption of certain assets and liabilities of Signature Bridge Bank, National Association. Pursuant to the terms of Equity Appreciation Instrument, the FDIC Receiver agreed to use all reasonable efforts to sell the shares it owns by no later than June 8, 2023 and the Company agreed to use reasonable efforts to facilitate such a sale.

Over the last 12 months, NYCB stock rose by 13.87%. The one-year New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.16. The average equity rating for NYCB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.94 billion, with 686.91 million shares outstanding and 672.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.14M shares, NYCB stock reached a trading volume of 20143840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.20.

NYCB Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.23. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.10, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.26 for the last 200 days.

NYCB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Insider Position Details