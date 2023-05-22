why Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.92

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.64%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Bright Health Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1’23 Revenue from Continuing Business of $756.3 million, up 23% year over year on strong growth in Consumer Care external value-based consumers served.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Q1’23 Net Loss from Continuing Business of $94.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $35.1 million.

Over the last 12 months, BHG stock dropped by -89.31%. The one-year Bright Health Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.25. The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $114.83 million, with 629.46 million shares outstanding and 593.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, BHG stock reached a trading volume of 69697714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $27.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, BHG shares gained by 27.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2129, while it was recorded at 0.1816 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8378 for the last 200 days.

BHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bright Health Group Inc. go to 41.00%.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details