why Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $133.72

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] slipped around -1.9 points on Friday, while shares priced at $116.25 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Amazon Introduces Four All-New Echo Devices; Sales of Alexa-Enabled Devices Surpass Half a Billion.

All-new Echo Pop delivers full sound and the power of Alexa in an all-new form factor—and it’s just $39.99.

Next generation Echo Show 5 delivers two-times the bass; Echo Show 5 Kids comes in a new space-themed design—starting at $89.99.

Amazon.com Inc. stock is now 38.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMZN Stock saw the intraday high of $118.31 and lowest of $115.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.57, which means current price is +42.76% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 60.60M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 55056308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $133.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.40, while it was recorded at 114.90 for the last single week of trading, and 105.77 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]