Walmart Inc. [WMT] Revenue clocked in at $611.29 billion, up 5.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] price plunged by -1.03 percent to reach at -$1.56. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:02 AM that Walmart revenue growth of 7.6%; operating income growing faster at 17.3%; eCommerce up 26% globally; Q1 FY24 GAAP EPS of $0.62; Adjusted EPS of $1.47; Company guides Q2 and raises FY24 outlook.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005840/en/.

A sum of 9198037 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.66M shares. Walmart Inc. shares reached a high of $151.46 and dropped to a low of $149.112 until finishing in the latest session at $149.91.

The one-year WMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.35. The average equity rating for WMT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Walmart Inc. [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $167.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 462.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

WMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Walmart Inc. [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.17 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.70, while it was recorded at 150.51 for the last single week of trading, and 141.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walmart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.01 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for WMT is now 16.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walmart Inc. [WMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, WMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.50.Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

WMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 5.36%.

Walmart Inc. [WMT] Insider Position Details