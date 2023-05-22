Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain 64.40% so far this year. What now?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Troika Media Group Inc. Nasdaq Delisting Notice, Nasdaq Company Appeal and Capital Structure Optimization Update.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG” or the “Company”) a consumer engagement and customer acquisition solutions group announced receipt of a Staff Delisting Determination (the “Staff Determination”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Company was notified that Nasdaq has determined to delist the Company’s securities from the Nasdaq Capital Market for failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for thirty consecutive business days in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”).

TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable performance driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20613744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Troika Media Group Inc. stands at 14.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.94%.

The market cap for TRKA stock reached $77.18 million, with 248.76 million shares outstanding and 56.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 89.59M shares, TRKA reached a trading volume of 20613744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has TRKA stock performed recently?

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2218, while it was recorded at 0.2096 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3015 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -29.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 913.72. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 872.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$186,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]