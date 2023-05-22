Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] moved up 14.66: Why It’s Important

Tingo Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIO] closed the trading session at $5.32 on 05/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.14, while the highest price level was $5.45. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tingo Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net Revenues for the First Quarter 2023 amounted to $851.2 Million, an increase of 8,801% Compared to Q1 2022.

Operating Profit for the First Quarter Increased to $260.7 Million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 540.96 percent and weekly performance of 83.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 497.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 200.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 432.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, TIO reached to a volume of 13451838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIO shares is $11.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tingo Group Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

TIO stock trade performance evaluation

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.45. With this latest performance, TIO shares gained by 200.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 497.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 626.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.24 for Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 1.12 for the last 200 days.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tingo Group Inc. [TIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Tingo Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06.

Tingo Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Tingo Group Inc. [TIO]: Insider Ownership positions