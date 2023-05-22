Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Stock trading around $14.63 per share: What’s Next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] plunged by -$1.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.91 during the day while it closed the day at $14.63. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Sunrun Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Solar Energy Capacity Installed of 240 Megawatts, exceeding the high-end of guidance.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sunrun Inc. stock has also loss -11.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has declined by -41.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.30% and lost -39.09% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $3.38 billion, with 214.55 million shares outstanding and 204.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.54M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 12558187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $36.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.06. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -29.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.83, while it was recorded at 15.69 for the last single week of trading, and 25.80 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to -8.00%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions