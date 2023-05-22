Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Is Currently -21.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] closed the trading session at $0.85 on 05/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8232, while the highest price level was $1.07. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) today announced that an authorized committee of its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend payable to holders of its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”). The per share amount of the quarterly cash dividend will be $2.00, payable in cash on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record of the Preferred Stock at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.14 percent and weekly performance of -17.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 15127019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.13. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9010, while it was recorded at 0.9825 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9724 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.43.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,994.42. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$105,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

