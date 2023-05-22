Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell -40.48% so far this year. What now?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -9.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.06. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Powerbridge Technologies Announces Measures to Maintain Nasdaq Listing Status, Drive Growth Potential, and Enhance Future Acquisition Opportunities.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (the “Company”, “Powerbridge”, or “PBTS”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, is pleased to announce upcoming measures to maintain continued listing status on the Nasdaq exchange, supporting the Company’s long-term growth strategy and bolstering its access to favorable positioning in current and upcoming acquisition negotiations.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

“We continue to prioritize the financial interests of our entire shareholder base above all other concerns,” commented Powerbridge CEO, Mr. Stewart Lor. “We are confident that maintaining our uninterrupted status as a Nasdaq-listed stock is our most effective path to achieving both our near-term growth objectives and our long-term vision as an emerging global leader with diversified exposure to next generation technology verticals.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9406588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at 36.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 25.98%.

The market cap for PBTS stock reached $55.85 million, with 935.44 million shares outstanding and 833.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.93M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 9406588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17.

How has PBTS stock performed recently?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.64. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -33.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0819, while it was recorded at 0.0699 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3682 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.73 and a Gross Margin at +35.94. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Insider trade positions for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]