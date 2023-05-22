Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Revenue clocked in at $128.63 billion, up 9.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

A sum of 15294778 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.34M shares. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares reached a high of $11.82 and dropped to a low of $11.665 until finishing in the latest session at $11.71.

The one-year PBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.36. The average equity rating for PBR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17.

PBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 11.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.25 and a Gross Margin at +50.25. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.37.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 40.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.42. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $4,171,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Insider Position Details