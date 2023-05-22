Paramount Global [PARA] fell -10.13% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -3.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.17. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Dolby Achieves Milestone of 500th Theatrical Film in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

“We’re proud to empower the theatrical community with Dolby’s pioneering audio and video technologies as we celebrate our 500th feature film in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with the upcoming film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” said Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone with Paramount and look forward to building on the momentum we created together with Top Gun: Maverick, which was one of the top grossing Dolby Cinema® domestic movies of 2022.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11065667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paramount Global stands at 4.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.96%.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $10.33 billion, with 651.00 million shares outstanding and 584.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.71M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 11065667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $19.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -31.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.19, while it was recorded at 15.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.66 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to 3.97%.

