Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is -6.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] traded at a high on 05/19/23, posting a 1.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.13. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Occidental Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10176614/f8939f3814.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16016627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at 1.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.21%.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $52.32 billion, with 901.20 million shares outstanding and 897.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.62M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 16016627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $71.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has OXY stock performed recently?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.78, while it was recorded at 58.59 for the last single week of trading, and 64.55 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]