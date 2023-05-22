NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] fell -61.03% so far this year. What now?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] gained 5.56% on the last trading session, reaching $0.76 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Sales of eyecare products increased with higher sales of Avenova Spray related companion products.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sales and marketing spend reduced by 17% through optimized digital marketing programs.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 2.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.00 million with the latest information. NBY stock price has been found in the range of $0.70 to $1.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 407.59K shares, NBY reached a trading volume of 16205098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

Trading performance analysis for NBY stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.80. With this latest performance, NBY shares dropped by -50.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.35 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3708, while it was recorded at 0.7375 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1945 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.32 and a Gross Margin at +54.02. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.57.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]