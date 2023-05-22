NIO Inc. [NIO] is -17.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] gained 3.20% or 0.25 points to close at $8.07 with a heavy trading volume of 41574784 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 5:31 AM that NIO Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 9, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on June 9, 2023).

It opened the trading session at $7.90, the shares rose to $8.14 and dropped to $7.845, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NIO points out that the company has recorded -23.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 43.34M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 41574784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.65, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 12.21 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.78. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.32. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]