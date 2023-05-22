NIKE Inc. [NKE] Is Currently -3.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] loss -3.46% or -4.11 points to close at $114.76 with a heavy trading volume of 11674272 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Maria Henry to Join NIKE, Inc. Board of Directors.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today announced Maria Henry has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Henry was Chief Financial Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from April 2015 through April 2022, and served as Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from April 2022 until her retirement in September 2022.

It opened the trading session at $114.56, the shares rose to $115.49 and dropped to $113.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NKE points out that the company has recorded 9.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, NKE reached to a volume of 11674272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $135.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 99.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for NKE stock

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.52 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.41, while it was recorded at 117.38 for the last single week of trading, and 112.87 for the last 200 days.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 25.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.63. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $76,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NIKE Inc. [NKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 8.56%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIKE Inc. [NKE]