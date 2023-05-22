Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $82.24 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] plunged by -$2.25 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $84.42 during the day while it closed the day at $82.24. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Investment Management Raises $500 Million for First Close of 1GT Climate Private Equity Strategy.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) announced today that it has held a first close for the 1GT climate private equity strategy (1GT) at $500 million of equity capital commitments. Investors include public and private pension funds and an insurance company in the Nordic region, Germany and the UK. 1GT is focused on investments in growth-stage companies that will seek to collectively avoid or remove one gigaton of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) emissions from the Earth’s atmosphere from the date of investment through 2050, the date by which the United Nations has mandated “Net Zero” must be achieved.

Vikram Raju, MSIM’s Head of Climate Private Equity Investing and 1GT, commented: “Reaching our halfway goal is an important milestone. Our anchor investors have demonstrated a strong level of climate ambition by backing 1GT with its twin goals of investing in compelling high-growth companies in Europe and North America while aiming to deliver transformational climate impact at the gigaton level. Tying the team’s incentive compensation to both of the 1GT goals recognizes this in equal measure. We have begun executing on our pipeline at a very opportune phase in the growth equity market.”.

Morgan Stanley stock has also loss -0.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has declined by -17.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.44% and lost -3.27% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $141.11 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 11183550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.84.

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.21, while it was recorded at 83.09 for the last single week of trading, and 88.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 3.87%.

