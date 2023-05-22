Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell -31.06% so far this year. What now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -1.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.68. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM that CommonSpirit Completes Purchase of Steward’s Utah Operations.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced the commencement of its master lease with CommonSpirit Health (“CommonSpirit”) through CommonSpirit’s wholly owned subsidiary of Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado (“CHIC”), to operate five general acute care hospitals in Utah.

CommonSpirit, recognized as one of the country’s largest and most respected not-for-profit healthcare providers, becomes a top operator for MPT and furthers the Company’s long-term strategy to diversify by asset type, operator and geography.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13590882 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medical Properties Trust Inc. stands at 4.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.42%.

The market cap for MPW stock reached $4.65 billion, with 598.30 million shares outstanding and 592.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.30M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 13590882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.47 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.70. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $7,571,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to -1.16%.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]