Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] is 22.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a high on 05/19/23, posting a 1.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.46. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM that Marvell Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that the Marvell Board of Directors has appointed President and CEO, Matt Murphy as Chair of the Board, effective the date of Marvell’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders which is currently scheduled for June 16, 2023. Murphy will succeed Rick Hill, who has served as Chair of the Board since 2016. Hill will be retiring from the Board at the end of his current term to focus on philanthropic activity in Latin America. The Board has also appointed Michael Strachan, a Marvell Director since 2016, to become Lead Independent Director.

Hill has played an essential role in Marvell’s multi-year transformation. He initially served as Chair and Interim Principle Executive Officer and was instrumental in assembling a strong and experienced Board of Directors, as well as hiring key members of the current management team including Murphy as CEO. His deep insights and decades of experience in the semiconductor industry have been invaluable to the company as Marvell pursues its long-term growth opportunities in cloud, 5G, automotive and enterprise end markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11055492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc. stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $38.44 billion, with 854.10 million shares outstanding and 848.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.05M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 11055492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $56.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 44.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.31. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 15.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.78 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.48, while it was recorded at 43.51 for the last single week of trading, and 42.89 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +50.47. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$21,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 17.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]