Market cap of Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] reaches 12.72B – now what?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Rivian Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today published a letter to its shareholders containing the company’s first quarter 2023 financial results. The letter is available on its investor relations website (https://rivian.com/investors).

A sum of 24278016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.92M shares. Rivian Automotive Inc. shares reached a high of $14.2999 and dropped to a low of $13.29 until finishing in the latest session at $13.47.

The one-year RIVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.4. The average equity rating for RIVN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $23.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91.

RIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, RIVN shares gained by 9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.52, while it was recorded at 13.39 for the last single week of trading, and 24.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rivian Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Insider Position Details