Market cap of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] reaches 1.57B – now what?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] price plunged by -2.19 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Marathon Digital Holdings Collaborates with Brink To Raise Up to $1 Million To Support Bitcoin Core Developers.

Marathon To Match All Donations Up to $500,000 through 2023.

A sum of 19235372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.57M shares. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $9.73 and dropped to a low of $9.17 until finishing in the latest session at $9.18.

The one-year MARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.66. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Insider Position Details