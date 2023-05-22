Market cap of Halliburton Company [HAL] reaches 26.95B – now what?

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $30.60 during the day while it closed the day at $30.17. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Halliburton Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Declaration.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Houston, Texas, on May 17, 2023, the shareholders elected all 13 nominees to the Company’s board of directors. Shareholders elected board members Abdulaziz F. Al Khayyal, William E. Albrecht, M. Katherine Banks, Alan M. Bennett, Milton Carroll, Earl M. Cummings, Murry S. Gerber, Robert A. Malone, Jeffrey A. Miller, Bhavesh V. Patel, Maurice S. Smith, Janet L. Weiss, and Tobi M. Edwards Young.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Shareholders also ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as principal independent public accountants for 2023, approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Halliburton’s named executive officers, and expressed a preference for holding future advisory votes on executive compensation on an annual basis. The shareholders also approved the proposed amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation regarding officer exculpation and other miscellaneous amendments.

Halliburton Company stock has also gained 5.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAL stock has declined by -17.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.29% and lost -23.33% year-on date.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $26.95 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 901.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 9637430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $48.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.55, while it was recorded at 29.19 for the last single week of trading, and 33.86 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 33.10%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions