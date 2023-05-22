Market cap of Foot Locker Inc. [FL] reaches 3.88B – now what?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -27.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.21. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 6:45 AM that FOOT LOCKER, INC. REPORTS 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS.

Total Sales Decreased 11.4%; Comparable-Store Sales Decreased 9.1%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41274480 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Foot Locker Inc. stands at 4.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.51%.

The market cap for FL stock reached $3.88 billion, with 93.40 million shares outstanding and 91.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 41274480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17.

How has FL stock performed recently?

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.99. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -27.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.14 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.35, while it was recorded at 38.48 for the last single week of trading, and 37.80 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +29.64. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]