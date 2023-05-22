Market cap of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] reaches 249.38M – now what?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.24 during the day while it closed the day at $0.22. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM that Faraday Future Hosts Virtual Global Supplier Summit.

Company recaps key highlights from recent milestones, sets tone for upcoming production and delivery plans.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, held its virtual 2023 Global Supplier Summit on May 17th for its global supply chain network of key suppliers and strategic partners. FF’s suppliers provide a vast array of materials, parts, and services for the company’s first luxury electric vehicle offering, the FF 91. Over 200 suppliers signed up to listen in to the FF leadership team give a comprehensive overview of FF’s global strategy, vision, business plan and project updates.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock has also loss -8.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIE stock has declined by -62.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.70% and lost -23.25% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIE stock reached $249.38 million, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 895.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.54M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 53964064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2928, while it was recorded at 0.2436 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6702 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions