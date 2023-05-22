Market cap of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] reaches 268.80M – now what?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.455 during the day while it closed the day at $2.21. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Announces $8.0 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $8.0 million, before deducting advisory fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering as working capital as it awaits a determination from the DOE’s loan program office on its loan application.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock has also loss -9.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOSE stock has inclined by 13.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 82.64% and gained 49.32% year-on date.

The market cap for EOSE stock reached $268.80 million, with 86.80 million shares outstanding and 65.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 15938335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44.

EOSE stock trade performance evaluation

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1196.32 and a Gross Margin at -755.05. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1282.15.

Return on Total Capital for EOSE is now -220.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -255.14. Additionally, EOSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 169.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] managed to generate an average of -$690,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Insider Ownership positions