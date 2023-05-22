Market cap of Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] reaches 3.44B – now what?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] price surged by 2.27 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On May 1, 2023, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

A sum of 13260121 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 45.75M shares. Credit Suisse Group AG shares reached a high of $0.8862 and dropped to a low of $0.875 until finishing in the latest session at $0.89.

The one-year CS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.71. The average equity rating for CS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.28.

CS Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.81 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0586, while it was recorded at 0.8623 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2954 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credit Suisse Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.26.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 459.20. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 292.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of -$144,473 per employee.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Insider Position Details