Market cap of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] reaches 567.89M – now what?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] price surged by 3.81 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM that STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH.

CannaTrade marks the brand’s third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH (“STORZ & BICKEL”), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), will participate in the upcoming CannaTrade 2023 in Zurich May 12-14. At the trade show, STORZ & BICKEL will exhibit its industry-leading vaporizers, including the CRAFTY+, MIGHTY+, PLENTY and the iconic VOLCANO, in Hall 622.

A sum of 14843125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.19M shares. Canopy Growth Corporation shares reached a high of $1.11 and dropped to a low of $1.03 until finishing in the latest session at $1.09.

The one-year CGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.81. The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $1.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.24 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5172, while it was recorded at 1.0560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6223 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$95,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

CGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.29%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Insider Position Details