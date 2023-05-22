Market cap of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] reaches 31.26B – now what?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.16 during the day while it closed the day at $17.86. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM that Barrick Gold Corporation Closes the Market.

Mark Bristow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX: ABX) joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the Company’s historic 40-year milestone anniversary.

Barrick is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Their portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold and copper districts and is focused on high-margin, long-life assets.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock has also loss -6.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOLD stock has inclined by 6.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.48% and gained 3.96% year-on date.

The market cap for GOLD stock reached $31.26 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.73M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 14579181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $23.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

GOLD stock trade performance evaluation

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.87, while it was recorded at 18.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.91.

Return on Total Capital for GOLD is now 8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.00. Additionally, GOLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to 6.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Insider Ownership positions