Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] is -18.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] loss -3.66% or -0.06 points to close at $1.58 with a heavy trading volume of 11543164 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Lufax to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 22, 2023.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 22, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, May 22, 2023 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, May 23, 2023) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a participant dial-in number, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $1.64, the shares rose to $1.65 and dropped to $1.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LU points out that the company has recorded -19.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, LU reached to a volume of 11543164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $2.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

Trading performance analysis for LU stock

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8454, while it was recorded at 1.6860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4297 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.41 and a Gross Margin at +73.84. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.56.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.70. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]