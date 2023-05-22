Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $16.52 with a heavy trading volume of 9834064 shares. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Kinder Morgan and Neste Announce Commercial In-Service of Major Renewable Feedstock Storage and Logistics Hub.

Advancing development of renewable diesel fuel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable plastics.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced the commercial in-service of its renewable feedstock storage and logistics hub project with Neste, a leading provider of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. Neste will store a variety of raw materials like used cooking oil, which it collects from more than 80,000 restaurants across the United States, at Kinder Morgan’s Harvey Terminal in Harvey, Louisiana to be used as feedstock in the production of renewable fuels and plastics. Enhancements to rail, truck and marine infrastructure have also been made at the facility to meet the modal flexibility requirements of Neste’s feedstock supply chain.

It opened the trading session at $16.63, the shares rose to $16.675 and dropped to $16.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded -10.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.51M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 9834064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 37.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.08, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.15. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.34. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $240,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]