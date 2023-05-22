Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Stock trading around $5.11 per share: What’s Next?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.79 during the day while it closed the day at $5.11. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM that Joby Aviation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today issued its First Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter detailing the company’s operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023. The company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005964/en/.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock has also gained 9.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JOBY stock has inclined by 14.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.67% and gained 52.54% year-on date.

The market cap for JOBY stock reached $3.49 billion, with 605.18 million shares outstanding and 360.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 10230030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $6.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

JOBY stock trade performance evaluation

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 33.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.40 and a Current Ratio set at 33.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Insider Ownership positions