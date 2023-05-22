JD.com Inc. [JD] Is Currently -2.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] loss -2.07% or -0.74 points to close at $35.06 with a heavy trading volume of 11483377 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 5:45 AM that JD.com Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

It opened the trading session at $35.61, the shares rose to $35.7255 and dropped to $34.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JD points out that the company has recorded -34.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.79M shares, JD reached to a volume of 11483377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $61.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for JD stock

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.01, while it was recorded at 36.76 for the last single week of trading, and 49.96 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 22.08%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JD.com Inc. [JD]