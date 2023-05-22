iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell -6.42% so far this year. What now?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] loss -5.34% on the last trading session, reaching $4.96 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM that iQIYI Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

iQIYI Inc. represents 956.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.01 billion with the latest information. IQ stock price has been found in the range of $4.92 to $5.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.33M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 15842419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $8.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.37. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -27.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.90 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 3.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iQIYI Inc. [IQ]