Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell -71.95% so far this year. What now?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] loss -0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Ideanomics Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) today announced that on May 19, 2023, the Company received a notice (the “10-Q Notice”) from the staff of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing.

Ideanomics Inc. represents 561.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.40 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $0.044 to $0.0465.

If compared to the average trading volume of 66.56M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 36793500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.58. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0752, while it was recorded at 0.0456 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2435 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]