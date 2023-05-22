GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] Is Currently 1.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

GSI Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: GSIT] gained 1.35% or 0.08 points to close at $6.00 with a heavy trading volume of 25908424 shares. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GSI Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

It opened the trading session at $6.59, the shares rose to $7.30 and dropped to $5.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GSIT points out that the company has recorded 214.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -313.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, GSIT reached to a volume of 25908424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSI Technology Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for GSIT stock

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.88. With this latest performance, GSIT shares gained by 290.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 214.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.21 for GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.28 for the last 200 days.

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.24 and a Gross Margin at +59.55. GSI Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.44.

GSI Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSI Technology Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]