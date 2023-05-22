General Motors Company [GM] is -2.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -0.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.66. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:30 AM that GM Releases 2023 First-Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $40.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.4 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.8 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12603859 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Motors Company stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.72%.

The market cap for GM stock reached $45.74 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.38M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 12603859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.14.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.46 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.05, while it was recorded at 32.38 for the last single week of trading, and 36.95 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.98. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $59,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]