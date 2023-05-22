Ford Motor Company [F] Is Currently 0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.65 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ford to Provide Strategic Update, KPIs, Performance Targets, At Upcoming ‘Delivering Ford+’ Capital Markets Event.

Progress and expectations for the Ford+ plan and how the company’s new, customer-centered, business segments drive value creation and growth will define Ford’s upcoming capital markets event.

“Delivering Ford+” is scheduled for next Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. During the event, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team will walk investors, analysts and others through ambitions and details of – including what differentiates – the company’s strategy.

Ford Motor Company stock is now 5.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. F Stock saw the intraday high of $11.77 and lowest of $11.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.88, which means current price is +4.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 64.98M shares, F reached a trading volume of 43474192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.96, while it was recorded at 11.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.00 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Company [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.86. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Company [F] managed to generate an average of -$11,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to -7.90%.

