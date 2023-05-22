First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell -55.59% so far this year. What now?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] loss -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.88 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM that First Horizon Earns Double Honor from Parity.Org.

Best Company for Women to Advance and Best Company for People of Color to Advance.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced it has been named to both the 2023 Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ list and to the first-ever Parity.Org Best Companies for People of Color to Advance™ list. First Horizon is one of just 18 companies to earn a spot on both honor rolls.

First Horizon Corporation represents 536.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.91 billion with the latest information. FHN stock price has been found in the range of $10.66 to $11.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.21M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 9702308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.93.

Trading performance analysis for FHN stock

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.51. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -41.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.94 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.61, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 21.83 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.87. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.11.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.22. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $119,332 per employee.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Horizon Corporation [FHN]