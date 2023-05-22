Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is -3.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Mobil 1 Documentary Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans Endurance Race.

“Racing with Giants: Porsche at Le Mans” from Mobil 1 and Hagerty Media brings Porsche’s dominant racing history to the big screen.

Watch the Official “Racing with Giants: Porsche at Le Mans” Trailer Now.

A sum of 13359630 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.11M shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation shares reached a high of $107.05 and dropped to a low of $105.82 until finishing in the latest session at $106.26.

The one-year XOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.04. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $128.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.01, while it was recorded at 104.89 for the last single week of trading, and 106.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now 27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of $899,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to -10.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Insider Position Details