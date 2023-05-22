EVgo Inc. [EVGO] is -11.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a low on 05/19/23, posting a -4.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.96. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:02 PM that EVgo Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Class A Common Stock.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO; “EVgo” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 29,411,765 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Class A common stock”), at $4.25 per share. The net proceeds to the Company from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions but before other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $121 million. EVgo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,411,764 shares of Class A common stock. EVgo intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, Roth Capital Partners, Stifel, Capital One Securities, Northland Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9929563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc. stands at 7.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.59%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $1.12 billion, with 71.71 million shares outstanding and 68.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 9929563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $8.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.47.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.77. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -34.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.76 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.81 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]